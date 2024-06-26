Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $398.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,435 shares of company stock worth $828,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

