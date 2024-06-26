Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.57

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$135.57 and last traded at C$133.99, with a volume of 22156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$134.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.45.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$116.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,105. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.