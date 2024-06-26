CarMax’s (KMX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

