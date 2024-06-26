Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.7 %

CCL traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. 13,481,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,067,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after buying an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.