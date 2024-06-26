Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Down 1.2%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.62. 38,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 10,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Ceconomy Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

