CEEK VR One Day Volume Tops $878,087.27 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $30.81 million and $878,087.27 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,418.68 or 0.99910148 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00078499 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03842692 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,977,799.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

