CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 15th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,032. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.
About CES Energy Solutions
