CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 15th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,032. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.