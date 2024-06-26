Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRFGet Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.37. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

