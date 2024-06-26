Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$418.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.40 million.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.