Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

LNG opened at $169.92 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $146.58 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

