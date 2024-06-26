Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Up 11.4 %

CHWY stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 166.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.