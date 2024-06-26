Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Chimera Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.70. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

