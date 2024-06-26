Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. Approximately 400,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 357,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

CHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$475.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

