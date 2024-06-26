Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

