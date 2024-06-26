CIC Wealth LLC Buys 923 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.75. 5,712,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,948. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

