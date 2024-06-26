CIC Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after buying an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 10,133,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,997. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

