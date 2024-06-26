Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.58. 11,712,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,101,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

