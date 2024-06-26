Citigroup Upgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Buy

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

