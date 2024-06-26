Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 15th

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 238.1%.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 4,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.52. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMTG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,159.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,159.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Edward Walter purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,209.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.