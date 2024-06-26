Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Bank of America

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 3,869,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

