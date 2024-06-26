Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) were up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 289,209,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 108,734,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

