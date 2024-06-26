Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
Shares of FOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,485. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.
