Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of FOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,485. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

