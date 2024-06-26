Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

RQI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. 145,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

