Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. 50,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,645. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

