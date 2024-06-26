Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RFI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 74,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

