Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,354 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 69,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

