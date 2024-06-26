Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 668,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

