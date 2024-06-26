Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 668,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.