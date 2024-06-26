Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 146.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $242.14. 237,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,121. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

