Columbus Macro LLC Buys 11,112 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,878,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,412. The stock has a market cap of $542.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

