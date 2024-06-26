Columbus Macro LLC Buys 898 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. 191,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

