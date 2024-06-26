Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. 2,803,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,558,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

