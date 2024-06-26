Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after buying an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. 69,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.