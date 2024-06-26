Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,047 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after acquiring an additional 581,860 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. 83,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,045. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

