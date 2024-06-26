Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $967,000 Investment in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Global X China Consumer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,435. The firm has a market cap of $233.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.67.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

