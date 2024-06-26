Columbus Macro LLC Sells 581 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. 447,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,588. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

