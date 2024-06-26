Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.83. 353,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

