Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.56

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.56 and last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 73113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

