Comparing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $44.92 million 6.23 -$13.89 million $0.30 11.32 Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 17.52 $94.87 million $5.01 44.25

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.00%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $215.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital 57.44% 0.30% 0.25% Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30%

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Bit Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

