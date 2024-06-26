Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Compass stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

