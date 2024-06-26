ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after buying an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after buying an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.00. 2,013,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

