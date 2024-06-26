Contrasting Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) & Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Smart for Life has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -188.32% N/A -75.82% Pervasip -15.67% N/A -21.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and Pervasip’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.02 -$29.98 million ($1,115.67) 0.00 Pervasip $15.77 million 0.09 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart for Life.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

