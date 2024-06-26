Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 365,200 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,607,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,077,096.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $4,431,000.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PBF opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in PBF Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.