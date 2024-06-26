Cookie (COOKIE) Trading 54.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Cookie has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,989,054 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Cookie is 0.12615244 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,256,106.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

