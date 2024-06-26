Cooksen Wealth LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cooksen Wealth LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,489 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

