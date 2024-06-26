Cooksen Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.3% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTV traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.10. 950,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

