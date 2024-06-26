Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 223130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.10.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

