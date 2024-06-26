Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.
CMT stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.67.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
