Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

CMT stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $129,855.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,695.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $129,855.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,695.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

