Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after acquiring an additional 552,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.85.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.35 on Tuesday, reaching $855.51. 1,673,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,912. The company has a market capitalization of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $793.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $521.26 and a twelve month high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

