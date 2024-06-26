Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 151,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 23.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $96,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,484,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,410.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,354,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,667,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,307,000 after buying an additional 1,187,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 13,512,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,963,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.