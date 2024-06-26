Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,830. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,828 shares of company stock worth $8,027,879. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.